Philippines supports Delhi Declaration

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ensured that the country’s aviation interests were prominently featured during the second Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Civil Aviation, held from 11 to 12 September.

DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista led the Philippine delegation, which included CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo, CAAP Deputy Director General for Operations Capt. Edgardo G. Diaz, Acting Assistant Director General II Capt. Florendo Jose C. Aquino of the Flight Standards and Inspection Service and other CAAP representatives.

The two-day conference adopted the Delhi Declaration, a comprehensive framework addressing emerging concerns in the aviation sector and reaffirming the commitments made in the Beijing Declaration.

This high-level assembly of aviation leaders served as a forum for collaboration and information sharing, aimed at promoting effective and sustainable growth in civil aviation across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Philippines actively supported the newly adopted declaration through initiatives such as modernizing air navigation services, enhancing aviation security, advancing gender equality and ensuring environmental sustainability in line with international best practices and the strategic goals of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In support of the Delhi Declaration, CAAP will host the 59th DGCA Conference in Cebu next month. With the theme "Shaping the Future of Air Transport: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive," the conference will highlight the Philippines' commitment to fostering sustainable, resilient and inclusive aviation growth in the region.

This conference also provides an opportunity for the Philippines to strengthen its bilateral and regional aviation partnerships and to engage more deeply with ICAO and other aviation stakeholders. The reaffirmed commitment to the Delhi Declaration now offers a solid foundation for resilient and sustainable growth in Asia-Pacific aviation, benefiting both the domestic aviation sector in the Philippines and its international connections.