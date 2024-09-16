PCG plans to replace 'Magbanua' ship at Escoda Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard is considering deploying a vessel to Escoda Shoal as a replacement for BRP Teresa Magbanua which had been pulled out on Sunday.

This was confirmed by PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Commodore Jay Tarriela, in a television interview on Monday “without disclosing operational details” of the plan.

“There are other Coast Guard vessels that we intend to deploy in Escoda Shoal. Yes, that's the plan of the national government,” he said.

“Hindi naman siguro tatagal nang ganyan. Sa mabilis na panahon, ang PCG po ay we are planning out the deployment without disclosing the operational details of our plan (Maybe it won't take that long. Soon, the PCG is planning out the deployment without disclosing the operational details of our plan),” he added.

Meanwhile, Tarriela stressed that the pullout of the PCG ship from Escoda Shoal was not related to China’s demand to Manila to withdraw BRP Teresa Magbanua.

Last month, China demanded the Philippines to withdraw its PCG’s 97-meter ship anchored at Escoda shoal as it claimed it was “illegally stranded” in the area.

China asserts massive claims to nearly the entire South China Sea, which encroaches on the country's sovereignty over the WPS.

Amid Magbanua’s pullout, Tarriela said the Philippines will “sustain presence” at the atoll.

“Regardless of what size of the vessel, regardless of how many vessels, the main objective and the commitment of the (PCG) commandant—is to make sure that at any one time, there will be a coast guard presence in the shoal,” he emphasized.

Escoda shoal lies 75 nautical miles from the coast of Palawan and is considered within the country’s 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone.

The PCG deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua on 18 April to monitor suspected Chinese reclamation works in the area.