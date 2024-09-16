PCG: Escoda not lost with Magbanua exit

Despite pulling out the BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the country has not given up to China “what is rightfully ours.”

PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, told journalists Monday that Philippine ships can still enter Escoda Shoal as it has many entry points, unlike Bajo de Masinloc, which has only one entrance.

On Sunday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the Coast Guard’s largest ship would return to the shoal with other PCG and Navy vessels after much-needed repairs and a crew furlough in Palawan.

“As far as the Philippine Coast Guard is concerned, we have not lost anything,” Tarriela said. “No matter how many instances we intend to go there, we can patrol and deploy our vessels.”

“Escoda Shoal has a total area of 137 square kilometers. For you to visualize how big this area is, it is a combination of the cities of Manila, Caloocan, Navotas and Malabon,” he said.

Tarriela made the statement after some sectors raised fears of a repeat of the 2012 blockade by China of Bajo de Masinloc, also called Scarborough Shoal, which prevented Philippine ships from reentering the shoal after an earlier pullout. The blockade resulted in the Philippines filing a case against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2013.

In 2016, the court declared as being without basis China’s claim to nearly the entire South China Sea. The court also recognized the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea, which overlaps the SCS.

Tarriela pointed out that Escoda Shoal is composed of two lagoons — on the western side and the eastern side. “Each lagoon has different areas where you can pass through,” he said.

Tarriela emphasized that the Magbanua was “compelled” to retreat due to “unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities,” and some of the PCG personnel on board needed medical attention.

The crew had been drinking rainwater for weeks before the ship headed to Puerto Princesa, Palawan for repairs after it was rammed three times by Chinese vessels last August.

Impossible to block

The ship is named after Teresa Magbanua, the “Joan of Arc of the Visayas” who fought in the Philippine Revolution and against the American and Japanese occupiers.

“There is no reason for us to be blocked. We can go to Escoda Shoal… and it’s almost impossible for the Chinese to block our intent to patrol the entire vicinity of the shoal,” Tarriela said.

The Coast Guard deployed the Teresa Magbanua to Escoda Shoal last April amid reports that China had begun a small-scale reclamation in the area.

The National Maritime Council (NMC) headed by Bersamin maintained that the departure of the Magbanua from the shoal was not a withdrawal.

“To make clear, we did not withdraw and this was also not what was agreed upon during the last bilateral consultation mechanism (BCM) meeting [with China], maybe because the Filipino public may think we would give in…[but] in fact, no,” Bersamin said.

Replacement ship on the way

NMC spokesperson Alexander Lopez told reporters that when the ship arrived in Palawan, some of the crew members were on dextrose and stretchers, necessitating immediate medical interventions.

According to Lopez, during a bilateral meeting with Beijing, the Department of Foreign Affairs insisted that the Philippines would maintain a presence at Escoda Shoal.

A PCG replacement ship has been dispatched to Escoda, Lopez said.

“Sending a ship is just one modality of our presence there. We have the technical capabilities to do that also so that we can monitor, we can detect illegal activities being conducted there and, if warranted, we will prevent any,” he added.

He said the Philippines has enlisted the technical help of allies like the United States, Australia and Japan in covering the West Philippine Sea.