Over 2 million beneficiaries from OVP programs

More than two million Filipinos have benefited from the programs of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in a span of just more than two years, the agency said on Monday.

In a statement, the OVP said that, as of 31 August, at least 2,027,164 individuals have given assistance through the agency’s various initiatives, such as medical, burial, and relief programs.

Of the said figures, more than 1.5 million or around 67 percent of the agency’s beneficiaries were given assistance through the OVP’s 10 satellite offices and two extension offices across the country.

The satellite and extension offices are strategically located in different areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao for accessibility of medical and burial assistance and other social services offered by the agency.

The said mechanism aims to bring closer the assistance of OVP to indigent, marginalized and underserved communities since the areas identified were based on accessibility, volume of traffic, mode of transportation, presence of hospitals and high people traffic.

Under the proposed 2025 budget, the OVP seeks to serve around 1.4 million Filipinos across the country.