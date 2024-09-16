Over 100 mufflers confiscated

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD)-District Traffic Management Unit (DTMU) has confiscated 193 mufflers from noisy motorcycles as part of ongoing efforts to reduce noise pollution and ensure safety.

These modifications violate existing traffic and environmental regulations, according to P/Lt. Col. Von Alejandrino. The DTMU also confiscated 15 illegal blinkers from vehicles improperly using these devices, which are restricted by law.

From 9 to 15 September 2024, the QCPD’s intensified campaign to enforce traffic regulations and environmental laws apprehended a total of 1,083 motorcycle riders, who were issued traffic violation tickets.

Of these, 1,029 motorcycles were released upon compliance with regulations, while 54 were impounded.

P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said the QCPD’s commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment in Quezon City is evident in the 504 environmental tickets issued for violations such as improper waste disposal and non-compliance with local environmental regulations.

“As we continue to intensify our traffic and environmental enforcement operations, we urge the public to cooperate and adhere to the rules for a safer, more orderly and cleaner Quezon City,” Maranan said.