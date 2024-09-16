One-year countdown for world volleyball tourney kicks off

The countdown is on for the country’s hosting of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship next year.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos spearheaded the one-year countdown with a concert at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang on Sunday evening.

Dubbed as “PH to Serve,” the event was aimed at gathering ranking officials from Philippine sports, government, business and civil society, and the media to rally behind Alas Pilipinas as they compete in the world’s biggest volleyball tourney outside the Summer Olympics.

The world championship will be no picnic for the Filipinos.

Despite having noted Italian mentor Angiolino Frigoni as head coach, the Philippines still has to go all out to emerge victorious in the preliminaries, where it is bracketed with 11-time African champion Tunisia, reigning African superpower Egypt and Asian powerhouse Iran.

Frigoni admitted that the battle will not be easy as they landed in a “pretty difficult” group during the Drawing of Lots late Saturday at the Solaire Resort Grand Ballroom.

Also gracing the two-hour concert that featured song and dance numbers from The World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) Team Philippines were Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sherwin Gatchalian, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, and other government cabinet appointees.

Presidential Son William Vincent Marcos was also in attendance being the chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee as well as International Volleyball Federation general director Fabio Azevedo, who was stunned by the event put up by the First Family.

“It was fantastic to see how committed your President is in promoting volleyball sports,” Azevedo said.

“It’s fantastic also to see volleyball euphoria in the Philippines. So, we are looking forward to drawing more exciting events.”

Azevedo closed the very memorable night of music, lights and laughter by handing President Marcos and the First Lady commemorative gift — a visual art painted with the use of a volleyball by an Olympian from Slovakia — signifying their appreciation to his all-out support to promoting volleyball in the country.

Then, after WCOPA Team Philippines delivered a heartfelt rendition of “I Believe I can Fly,” the Brazilian volleyball official joined the Chief Executive and his family in a photo opportunity together with all the attendees to mark the last 100 days of the country’s preparation for the high-profile 32-nation event.

Indeed, with an avid sports fan in President Marcos on board, the Filipinos can truly soar in the biggest, most prestigious volleyball stage in the world.