New MMDA satellite office opens at Robinsons Galleria

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) are led by Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes and RLC External Affairs Director Irving Wu, addressed the media during the opening of the new MMDA Redemption Satellite Office in Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Quezon City. This collaboration aims to make paying traffic fines more convenient. The office offers services such as traffic violation fine settlement, lifting of alarms for drivers on the Land Transportation Office's alarm list, and driver clearance processing. It is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.











