Navotas residents urged: Engage in coastal clean-up

The local government of Navotas on Monday encouraged residents and volunteers to participate in upcoming coastal clean-up drives in the city.

During his weekly situation report, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco disclosed that at least 1,000 volunteers from various San Miguel Corporation companies participated in the initiative.

Various debris, including fallen tree branches, slippers, and other trash materials, were recovered during the clean-up operations.

Tiangco stressed that the influx of trash was brought ashore by the recent storms, “Carina” and “Enteng.”

To recall, Navotas was significantly affected by the southwest monsoon, enhanced by tropical storm “Enteng,” due to the destruction of its sea walls by numerous barges and the fire on the M/V Kamilla in Manila Bay.

Next Saturday — also known as National Clean-Up Day — there will be another set of cleanup drives in Navotas, specifically at Tanza Marine Tree Park and Barangay Bagumbayan North.