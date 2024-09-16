Munti police captain, wife shot dead

Authorities reported that a police captain in Muntinlupa City and his wife were fatally shot by an unidentified suspect inside their home on Monday.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the victims as Captain Aminoden Mangonday and his wife, Mary Grace. Their 12-year-old daughter was also wounded in the attack.

According to initial reports, the shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. while the family was in their home at Tierra Villas in L&B Compound, Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa.

An unidentified armed man entered the house and shot the victims. The couple died instantly, while their daughter was injured and rushed to a hospital.

The suspect is described as having long hair, being 5’9 tall, and wearing a black jacket and pants.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon condemned the killing of the police officer and his wife.

“This act of violence against a law enforcement officer and his family should be thoroughly investigated,” Biazon said.

Meantime, Muntinlupa Police Chief Colonel Robert Domingo vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Pcpt. Mangonday was a dedicated officer who served our community with honor,” Domingo said. “We will undertake a swift and thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

Before the incident, the family had celebrated the third birthday of their youngest daughter.

Mangonday was a multi-awarded police official and chief of the Muntinlupa Police’s Community Affairs Section. He received numerous awards, including the Outstanding Police Service Award 2024, Excellence in the Line of Service 2024, AGC Honest Cop Award, Best Policeman of the Year and Outstanding Police Community Affairs Development Junior Police Commissioned Officer award.