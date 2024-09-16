Mpox ‘easier’ to contain even without vaccines, says DoH

Mpox is “easier” to contain even without vaccines compared to airborne diseases such as measles or Covid-19, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

In a media forum on Monday, DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said what’s more important is early detection and isolation.

“You can see that mpox is very easy to control. I don’t need a vaccine to manage it,” Herbosa said.

“With good public health — through prevention, detection, and isolation — we can prevent its spread. Unlike measles and Covid-19, which definitely require vaccination,” he explained.

The Health chief said he already requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to donate at least 2,500 mpox vaccines to the Philippines once the supply stabilizes.

“In case anyone needs it, at least we have the vaccine available,” he added.

Herbosa said the Philippines is expected to get the vaccines “in the following months,” but maintained that the country “is not a priority” as the bulk of mpox vaccines is currently being given to the Democratic Republic of Congo to contain the mpox epidemic there.

“Even if the vaccine doesn’t arrive immediately, we can still control mpox,” he assured.

The DoH has recorded additional mpox cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18 since August.

Of which, five have already recovered.

“Only 11 are currently in home isolation,” he said.

Cases 15 and 16 are from Calabarzon, while cases 17 and 18 are from Metro Manila.

“The good news is that none of the 18 cases transmitted the infection to others because we closely monitored their contacts. So, the transmissibility is really low,” he added.

Aside from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, East Avenue Medical Center is also conducting mpox PCT testing,

The following other subnational laboratories which will also be doing mpox testing are currently undergoing training for re-activation: Baguio Gen Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, San Lazaro Hospital, Vicente Sotto Medical Center, Southern Philippine Medical Center, Western Visayas Medical Center and Bicol Medical Center.