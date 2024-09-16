MMDA, RLC ink satellite office pact

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has partnered with Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) to launch its first satellite office at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas.

The new office aims to improve accessibility and convenience for motorists settling traffic violation fines and other related concerns.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the partnership aligns with the agency’s commitment to bringing government services closer to the public. “This partnership with RLC will make it easier for our stakeholders to settle traffic fine-related issues,” he said during the launch.

Artes thanked RLC for providing a rent-free space within the shopping mall. RLC vice president for Marketing and Operations Joel Lumanlan expressed gratitude for the MMDA choosing Robinsons Malls as its first satellite office location.

The MMDA Redemption Satellite Office, located at the Lingkod Pinoy Center, offers services such as fine settlement for traffic violations, lifting of alarms, and processing of driver clearances. It is open from Mondays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Previously, motorists could only settle MMDA-issued traffic violation tickets at the MMDA Head Office or designated payment centers.