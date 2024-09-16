Metrobank Art and Design Excellence to exhibit 40 years of Philippine art

Sibol will offer a captivating journey through the evolution of the MADE program over the past four decades. Each artwork represents a unique era, reflecting the cultural and sociopolitical landscape of a particular period. In addition to MADE’s permanent collection, also on the exhibition is a selection of recent artworks and design objects by awardees whose practices have developed far beyond the categories in which they were originally recognized.

“Culture is a fundamental pillar of nation-building. By nurturing Filipino artistry and creativity through MADE, we are empowering local artists and fostering a thriving visual arts community,” said MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña. “The Sibol exhibition is a testament to the evolution and diversity of Philippine art and culture over the past four decades and we’re excited to invite everyone to see and experience that through the interactive artworks that we have on display.”

For enhanced visitor engagement, interactive elements will be added to the artistic experience. Special display treatments and digital technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and digital canvas, will also be made available to create an immersive experience.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the Metrobank Foundation will also host a series of exclusive exhibit tours for MADE artists and partners, the media, Metrobank employees, as well as teachers, in support of the National Teachers Month. Additionally, a public workshop featuring artists and creative industry leaders will be held to discuss relevant topics about Philippine art and design.

Through its annual competition, workshops, partnerships and community outreach programs, MADE has consistently provided a platform for Filipino artists to express creativity, nurture artistic development, connect with peers and contribute to the nation’s rich cultural heritage. To date, more than 200 artists have been recognized by the program.

To know more about MADE and Sibol exhibition, visit facebook.com/metro-bankartanddesign.