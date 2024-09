Photos

Marcos assures members of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas of support during 2025 polls

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. attends the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) General Assembly and National Convention on Monday, 16 September 2024 at the Grand Ballroom, Diamond Hotel Philippines, Roxas Boulevard, Manila. During his speech, the president said that the PFP will not be complacent in assisting its members and allies in the 2025 elections.