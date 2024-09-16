Liwag’s strong game makes heads turn

Big man Allen Liwag proved to be College of Saint Benilde’s game changer in the Blazers’ rousing 3-0 start in the Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament.

In their first three assignments against last season’s finalists Mapua University and San Beda University as well as Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), the Blazers paraded a cast featuring major transferees Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez and Jhomel Ancheta.

But it was the 6-foot-6 big man Liwag who served as Saint Benilde’s immovable anchor.

Liwag, formerly from Emilio Aguinaldo College, has been one of Benilde’s bright spots and he further proved that by averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 15.7 rebounds on top of 2.7 blocks and 2.0 assists, in the Blazers’ first three games to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week award for the period 7 to 15 September.

‘My message to them before the season started is I want to have a team that every game, somebody else is the best player or somebody else is stepping up. It’s part of our plan and that’s why we develop guys throughout the long offseason to be ready for this moment.’

He registered 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in Saint Benilde’s 78-65 victory over the Cardinals before following it up with a 12-point, 14-rebound outing, alongside three blocks and two dimes, as the Blazers outlasted the defending champions Red Lions in overtime, 70-65.

Against his former team EAC, Liwag was limited to seven points, but made up for it by hauling down 15 rebounds spiked with three assists, two blocks and one steal as Saint Benilde dumped the Generals, 77-55.

Liwag swears it wasn’t just him who made it all happen for the Blazers.

“Perhaps my being relaxed may have a factor. Besides, our lineup is strong and we have guys who can score and also create opportunities to score. I am just thankful that we helped each other out.”

The 3-0 start matched Saint Benilde’s same strong beginning in Season 98 when the team made it to the finals.

“My message to them before the season started is I want to have a team that every game, somebody else is the best player or somebody else is stepping up. It’s part of our plan and that’s why we develop guys throughout the long offseason to be ready for this moment,” coach Charles Tiu said.

Liwag edged out teammate Ynot, San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ Paeng Are, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA rookie Mark Gojo Cruz and San Beda’s Bryan Sajonia for the weekly award backed by Discovery Suites.