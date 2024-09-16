Leadership shakeup to drive healthcare reforms 

Industry stakeholders are optimistic to see transformative changes in the country's healthcare system, especially after the appointment of Health Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong as part of the leadership changes.

In a media statement, Dr. Wenceslao S. Llauderes, Medical Center Chief II at Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, emphasized that Perez-Chiong’s leadership is expected to bring operational efficiency to the Department of Health (DOH).

“With a background deeply rooted in medical practice and health administration, she brings a unique blend of clinical knowledge and strategic insight to her role,” he said.

One of the primary areas of focus for the DOH under Perez-Chiong's leadership is cancer care, with the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center spearheading initiatives aligned with the department’s broader health agenda.

Llauderes underscored that her leadership will be crucial in securing the resources needed to advance the center’s cancer care programs.

He also pointed to the essential role the DOH plays in supporting healthcare professionals, particularly in terms of resource allocation, policy advocacy, and ongoing training.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DOH leadership played a key role in helping the medical community overcome challenges by establishing comprehensive response strategies and emergency reserves.

Looking ahead, Llauderes noted that the DOH can enhance its preparedness for future health crises by investing in infrastructure improvements, such as molecular laboratories and specialty centers, and developing more cohesive policies to integrate processes across healthcare facilities.