Lassiter makes history; Beermen take Group B top seed

Marcio Lassiter made history as San Miguel Beer took down Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 131-82, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday evening.

Lassiter, who scored 18 points against the Kings, now holds the PBA’s all-time three-point shots with 1,254 triples made as the Beermen secured a spot in the quarterfinals holding a 6-2 win-loss record.

He also surpassed former TNT and Meralco guard Jimmy Alapag, who made 1,250 triples in his career.

The Beermen also dealt Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone’s biggest loss in the PBA by 49 points, the most since the Kings’ 94-132 defeat in Game 3 against the Beermen in the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo dominated for San Miguel with a double-double output of 24 points and 17 rebounds while CJ Perez scored 22 points and six assists.

RJ Abarrientos led Ginebra with 19 points in a losing effort.