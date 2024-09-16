Kill Trump 2.0 foiled

Donald Trump was the target of another apparent assassination attempt Sunday in Florida, the FBI said, with the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign and law enforcement reporting that he was safe and unharmed.

The US Secret Service confirmed that one or more of its agents “opened fire on a gunman” who was positioned at the edge of Trump’s golf course, and an AK-47 style rifle with a scope was recovered along with a GoPro video camera.

The suspect then bolted out of the shrubbery and escaped in a black car. A witness took a picture that helped police identify the vehicle and track it down.

“We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told a news conference.

US media named the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who had expressed support for Ukraine. He was interviewed by AFP in 2022 in Kyiv where he had traveled to support the war effort.

Trump was playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, when the would-be shooter was spotted in bushes one hole ahead of the former president, Bradshaw said.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, while Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris expressed relief her political rival was out of danger.

Trump himself said in a website fundraising message: “Fear not! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!”

He later thanked the Secret Service, Sheriff Bradshaw and law enforcement for “the incredible job done today.”

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes — it was certainly an interesting day,” Trump posted late Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

The incident appeared to be the second time in as many months that Trump was the target of an assassination attempt. The former president was wounded in the ear on 13 July as he addressed an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Unsure if shot taken

Authorities at Sunday’s news conference did not say whether the gunman had actually fired a weapon in the direction of Trump, but confirmed that shots were fired by the Secret Service.

“We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents,” Rafael Barros of the Secret Service said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Officials praised the quick action of the Secret Service, an agency that has been under intense scrutiny since its apparent failure to detect and stop a gunman from shooting at Trump in Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Bradshaw said Secret Service personnel in Trump’s protective detail spotted “this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engaged that individual, at which time the individual took off.”

He estimated the suspect was set up 300 to 500 yards (275 to 455 meters) away, but “with a rifle and a scope like that, that’s not a long distance.”

‘Relieved’

The incident happened amid heightened tensions and concern for the safety of both candidates in the tight presidential race.

“There is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“I have directed my team to continue to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president’s continued safety,” he said.

Vice President Harris took to social media to say: “I am glad he is safe.”

Several Trump supporters and members of his inner circle, including his running mate J.D. Vance, offered their support and gratitude that tragedy was avoided.

“I’m glad President Trump is safe,” Vance said on X. “I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.”

The Secret Service, tasked with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, has faced criticism since the Pennsylvania shooting.

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the agency, resigned amid the ensuing scrutiny and at least five agents were placed on administrative leave.

Representative Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking US House Republican, thanked law enforcement for their actions Sunday but raised questions about the latest incident.

“We must ask ourselves how an assassin was allowed to get this close to President Trump again,” she said in a statement.

“There continues to be a lack of answers for the horrific assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and we expect there to be a clear explanation for what happened today in Florida.”