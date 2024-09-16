NATION

Kanlaon Alert Level from volcanic tremors down to 2— PHIVOLCS

MOUNT Kanlaon has been acting up, according to state volcanologists who are constantly monitoring the volcano now under Alert 2.
State seismology bureau PHIVOLCS on Monday monitored decreased volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island. The Philippine

Institute of Volcanology and Seismology over the past 24 hours registered two volcanic tremors—lower than the previous day’s 13. 

The volcano recorded an emission of 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide last Thursday.

As of writing,  its plumes were obscured,  while its edifice was inflated.

Phivolcs kept Kanlaon under Alert Level 2 due to its increased volcanic unrest.   

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remains restricted.

The public warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Mount Kanlaon
PHIVOLCS-DOST

