Junior paddlers vie in world dragon boat tourney

The country’s rising junior paddlers also get the opportunity to shine as the Philippines hosts the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

With the event set to take place from 28 October to 4 November, local enthusiasm is at an all-time high as the Filipino paddlers prepare to make their mark on the international stage.

In the lead-up to the championships, 21 junior male paddlers and eight female paddlers are undergoing rigorous training at a camp organized by the Philippine Canoe Kayak Federation (PCKF) in Davao City.

PCKF president Leonora Escollante revealed that the junior squad has expanded significantly, with additional paddlers recruited from across the Philippines, including Davao City, Iligan City, Zamboanga City, Samal Island, San Miguel, Leyte, Paoay, Ilocos Norte, Cebu City, Cagayan, Manila and Calbayog City.

“The training has been intensive for over a month, and we are committed to ensuring our junior paddlers are competitive on the world stage,” Escollante stated.

The junior team now boasts 38 males and 19 females paddlers, thanks to efforts from local leaders like Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who supported the training camp with the help of Clarice Jane Calolot and Rey Sumagaysay.

Coached by John Paul Selencio and Ronald Tan, the final roster for the junior team will be confirmed a month before the competition with the goal of capturing a significant share of the medals available.

The event is already attracting considerable interest, with at least 20 countries confirming their participation.

Organizers from the PCKF and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Rodriguez Bayron anticipate a larger turnout compared to previous editions of the world championships.

With barely two months to go, the Philippines has already surpassed the 15-country participation level seen in the 2022 championships held in Racice, Czech Republic. The 2024 event is expected to set a new record for international participation.

In previous world championships, Filipino paddlers excelled, securing the overall title in 2018 at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Gainesville, Georgia.

They dominated the 10-seater and 20-seater senior mixed 200-meter and 500-meter races, and also earned silver medals in the big boat mixed 2000m and small boat men’s 500m categories.

An estimated 3,500 paddlers from 35 to 50 countries are expected to compete in the upcoming championships, eager to experience the elite beach destination of Puerto Princesa.