Investigation underway after suspected Trump gunman incident

In the wake of an attempted assassination incident involving former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Secret Service has confirmed that the suspect, Ryan Routh, did not fire any shots. Acting Director Ronald Rowe clarified on Monday that Routh had no clear line of sight on Trump and did not discharge his weapon. Routh has been charged with illegal firearms possession in connection with the case.

U.S. President Joe Biden, responding to Trump’s accusations that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were responsible for inciting violence, reiterated his firm stance against political violence. In a statement made in Philadelphia, Biden emphasized, “I’ve always condemned political violence. I always will,” underscoring the importance of resolving political differences through peaceful means.

Vice President Kamala Harris also condemned the violence following the incident. She expressed relief that Trump was unharmed and stressed that “violence has no place in America,” after reports of gunshots fired near Trump’s Florida property.