Highlands Ladies Cup sees huge field

The highly anticipated Highlands Ladies Cup is set to return for its 16th edition on 5 October, delivering an exciting mix of fun and competitive play at the renowned Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

As the signature event of the posh Tagaytay Highlands, this year’s tournament is expected to draw a diverse roster of players, both men and women, representing various skill levels and golf clubs from across the country.

With its combination of high-level competition and camaraderie, the event continues to be a major highlight in the local golfing scene.

The Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, the event organizers, are expecting another banner turnout, with around 200 participants eager to experience the excitement, camaraderie, and top-tier golf at one of the country’s most challenging courses.