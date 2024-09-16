Guggenheim Museum Bilbao steels itself for colossal exhibit

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao has been a permanent contrasting fixture in this busy industrial port city in Northern Spain, with its lush mountains and yacht-filled coasts. The year was 1997. To further establish its importance as a landmark, it was inaugurated by none other than then-reigning Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos I. From then on, the institution’s mission has been singular — to showcase the most desired American-European artworks from all over the world, in one of the largest showrooms of the country.

A beneficiary of the legendary Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, it joins the sterling roster of established structures, such as the renowned museums in New York, USA, a more modest collection with a charm of its own in Venice, Italy, and the yet-under construction, though soon-to-open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The original yet industrial-looking house of art was masterfully designed by Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry — known for fluctuating exteriors and the utilization of titanium and stainless steel — the gentleman behind the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, United States of America and the luxurious Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France.