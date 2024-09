LOOK: The German Navy's Type F125 frigate vessel, FGS Baden-Württemberg, and a support replenishment ship, FGS Frankfurt am Main, have arrived in Manila for a four-day Goodwill Visit as part of their Indo-Pacific Deployment (IPD) for this year. Rear Admiral Axle Schulz led the German Navy and was welcomed by Philippine Navy Commodore Emilio Orio at Pier 15 of Manila's Port Area on Monday, 16 September 2024, along with German Ambassador to the Philippines Andreas Pfaffernoschke. KING RODRIGUEZ











