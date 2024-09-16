GCash, Security Bank fuse financial resources

Ayala-backed financial super app GCash, through its lending arm, Fuse, has tapped Security Bank to provide users with easier access to a range of loan products.

GCash said on Monday that the tie-up would enable users to apply for their first Security Bank credit card directly within the app, with plans to expand to home and auto loans soon.

The initiative also enables a simple, seamless way to access financial products, including credit cards and loans, while also offering exclusive rewards like Security Bank’s no-annual-fee credit card.

“Our partnership with Security Bank helps us strengthen our ongoing efforts to provide innovative and accessible financial services to millions of Filipinos,” Fuse Lending president and CEO Tony Isidro said.

Maximizing expertise

Security Bank’s EVP and retail banking head Rahul Rasal, for his part, said the partnership will maximize the bank’s expertise in offering customized financial solutions “through a platform that is both accessible and innovative.”

According to GCash, expanding its partnerships to more banks is expected to benefit 44 percent of Filipinos who remain unbanked.

To date, GCash has already disbursed over P155 billion in loans to more than 5.4 million Filipinos, including those in underserved sectors.