First HP printing machines arrive

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that the first batch of new HP printing machines, set to be used for the 2025 midterm elections, arrived in the country on Monday.

The initial shipment of HP printing machines has been received at the National Printing Office.

According to Comelec, the second batch is scheduled for delivery next week.

An onsite inspection will be conducted following the assembly of the units.

A total of P1.6 billion has been allocated for the printing of 73 million ballots, with the printing process set to commence in the second week of December.