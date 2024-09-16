Fire hits PGH

A fire broke out at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) early Monday morning.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the first alarm was raised at 6:07 AM, then the blaze reached second alarm at 6:21 AM/

The fire was declared under control at 6:47 AM.

PGH’s audio-visual room and Outpatient Department were affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) said it is on standby to receive patient transfers from the hospital.

"All ambulances inbound to the UP-PGH this morning are advised to coordinate again for possible diversion to other hospitals, including DOH hospitals, to relieve PGH for the meantime," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.