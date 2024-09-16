DSWD plans major boost for social programs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said on Monday that the agency is committed to enhancing its social protection programs and services to better serve disadvantaged and marginalized Filipinos under the Marcos administration.

Dumlao, who also serves as the agency’s spokesperson, highlighted that the DSWD has contributed to the positive ratings in four performance areas through its various programs and efficient coordination with local government units (LGUs).

“The ‘good’ +40 net satisfaction rating for the Marcos administration in the second quarter Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey indicates that the government's efforts to improve the lives of Filipinos are on the right track,” Dumlao said.

The survey, conducted from 23 June to 1 July, also showed positive ratings in specific performance areas: +64 or “very good” for helping disaster victims; +51 or “very good” for aiding the poor; +35 or “good” for ensuring food security; and +18 or “moderate” for ensuring that no family goes hungry.

Dumlao cited improvements in the prepositioning of goods through the Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program, which has enabled the DSWD to promptly address the needs of disaster-stricken families.

The BBH program employs two parallel supply chain mechanisms for disaster preparedness and response: a national and local government-driven supply chain, and a private sector-driven supply chain created through partnerships with groceries, supermarkets, manufacturers and distributors.

Regarding poverty and hunger alleviation, the DSWD is scaling up its Walang Gutom Program (WGP) to reach 300,000 households by the end of the year. The WGP offers monetary assistance and encourages beneficiaries to participate in capacity-building activities.

“We thank the Filipino people for their trust in the Department. These positive ratings will inspire the entire DSWD to contribute to the success of the Marcos administration and to deliver quality, efficient and inclusive programs and services under Secretary Rex Gatchalian,” Dumlao said.