Dredger with undocumented Chinese crew seized

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is investigating Chinese and Filipino-Chinese nationals arrested at around 6 p.m. on Sunday for lacking proper documents while in the country.

An initial PCG report on Monday said the undocumented individuals were crew members of the dredging vessel MV Sangko Uno docked at Navotas Port. The Coast Guard’s response team confirmed that five Chinese nationals and one Filipino-Chinese were undocumented.

“The crew said they would present their legal documents and passports today, 16 September, after getting them from their company office, which is open only during business hours. In the meantime, the PCG has coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration to verify the legal status of the crew,” the report said.

The PCG has confiscated the relevant documents, including the crew list, the vessel’s logbook and other records, for investigation.

If found guilty of violating Philippine immigration laws, the crew members will be deported, the PCG said.

“Additionally, there will be inquiries into the company’s legal obligations regarding the crew members who were not declared on the crew list. If found in violation of maritime and immigration regulations, the company will face appropriate fines and penalties,” the PCG added.

The PCG is expected to notify the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy for a diplomatic communication regarding the crew members.

The MV Sangko Uno will remain docked at Navotas Port until the investigation is completed.