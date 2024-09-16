Dredger with undocumented Chinese crew members seized

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is investigating the arrested Chinese and Filipino-Chinese nationals after they were found not having proper documents while in the country.

An initial report from the PCG on Monday said the undocumented Chinese were crew members of dredger vessel MV Sangko Uno docked at Navotas Port at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coast Guard response team confirmed that there are five Chinese nationals and one Filipino-Chinese national who are allegedly undocumented.

“The crew said they will present their legal documents and passports today, 16 September 2024, upon acquiring such from their company office that is only open during office hours. Meanwhile, the PCG coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to assist in verifying the legal status of the concerned crew,” according to the report.

The PCG has collected relevant documents, including the crew list, the vessel’s logbook, and other available records for investigation purposes.

If found guilty of violating Philippine immigration laws, the concerned crew will undergo the deportation process, the PCG said.

“Moreover, there shall be inquiries regarding the company’s legal obligations to the concerned crew who were not declared on the crew list. If found guilty of violating maritime and immigration regulations, the company will face appropriate fines or penalties,” according to the PCG statement.

The PCG is set to inform the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Chinese Embassy for diplomatic communication regarding the concerned crew.

MV Sangko Uno will remain docked at Navotas Port until the investigation is completed.