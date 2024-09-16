DOJ 2025 budget approved at House of Rep

The 2025 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) was approved by the appropriations committee of the House of Representatives with minimal questions from interpellators.

Most of the questions focused on the Bureau of Corrections' (BuCor) cashless transactions system, which was briefly addressed by Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Angelo Bongalon, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

The cashless transactions initiative, introduced by BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., aims to curb corruption and promote transparency within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) and Correctional Institute for Women (CIW).

Bongalon explained that while the system was intended to eliminate corruption, it has been temporarily suspended due to technical glitches, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the problem.

ACT Partylist Rep. France Castro raised concerns about the possibility of VIP inmates exploiting the cashless system. Bongalon assured her that the matter is being investigated.

Additionally, Bongalon clarified that relatives of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are still allowed to bring food during visits, although reports of restrictions on this practice will also be included in the ongoing investigation.

In other developments, the DOJ is preparing to process the granting of presidential or executive clemency to 100 PDLs ahead of Christmas, as requested by Castro. Bongalon confirmed that recommendations for clemency have already been made.

During the budget hearing, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla presented the DOJ's milestones and reforms since the start of the Marcos administration through the first half of 2024.

The first accomplishment highlighted was the DOJ’s prosecution success rate rising from 88.65% in 2019 to 89.55% in 2023.

In connection thereto, 410,450 cases out of 414,714 cases due for resolution were resolved by the DOJ from 2019 to 2023, achieving a 98.97% case disposition rate.

Corollary, case backlogs were also reduced by 63.53% within a 5-year period, bringing the number of pending cases down to 4,264 in 2023 from 11,691 in 2019.

Moreover, the DOJ also showcased its 100% processing rate for applications received for victims' compensation and witness protection in 2023.

Additionally, the DOJ reported that it trained 7,771 law enforcers and service providers to handle sensitive cases such as human trafficking, cybercrime, and cases involving women and children in 2023.