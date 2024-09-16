DoH cracking down on dubious mpox vaccines

The Department of Health (DoH) said on Monday it will seek the assistance of the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in cracking down on “illegal” mpox vaccines.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa urged the public on Monday to avoid taking smuggled or contraband mpox vaccines being offered by individuals and establishments. This followed a report that a spa claimed all of its staff had been vaccinated against mpox.

Herbosa emphasized that vaccines must be registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“All vaccines, whether for public or private use, that enter the Philippines must be registered with the FDA. If not, they are considered contraband or smuggled, which is illegal,” he said.

“If someone receives an injection and something happens, who will we hold accountable?” he said.

He reminded the public that only physicians will be authorized to administer mpox vaccines once they are available in the country.

The health official said smuggled mpox vaccines would be confiscated by the FDA. “They could also face charges for spreading false information,” Herbosa said.