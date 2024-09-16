DMW Region VII on alert vs. illegal recruiters

During a recent Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum, The Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW Region VII) Regional Director Atty. Karl Arriola revealed that while illegal recruitment remains a persistent problem, it is being "closely" monitored.

He disclosed that two victims of illegal recruitment, based in Cordova, Cebu, were reported in the region. "We were able to file a case against the illegal recruiter in 2023," Arriola said.

He explained that the scheme involved sending skilled workers to Thailand under the guise of information technology jobs. However, the workers eventually found themselves employed by offshore gaming operators in Cambodia.

In other developments, DMW Region VII issued at least 4,396 Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) from January to June 2024. Arriola acknowledged that processing OECs can take time due to the office's limited workforce.

"We assure OEC applicants with complete documentary requirements that within 10 to 15 minutes, the OEC will be issued," Arriola told DAILY TRIBUNE.

On Mondays, the number of applicants can reach 100, while the daily average is between 60 to 70.

The DMW, formerly the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), was created under Republic Act No. 11641. Arriola noted that his office actively collaborates with national government agencies, local government units, the private sector, NGOs, and academic institutions.