Cops burn over P10-M Kalinga weed

BAGUIO CITY — A total of P10.2 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants were torched by law enforcers in a two-day operation in Tinglayan, Province of Kalinga.

Anti-illegal drug units from different stations of the Kalinga Police Provincial Office conducted marijuana eradication on 14-15 September 2024. The operatives implemented such law enforcement at the Barangays of Dananao, and Butbut Proper all in Tinglayan, Kalinga.

The cops found a total of 51,000 fully-grown marijuana plants in the mentioned barangays during the two-day operation.

The worth P10.2 million of weeds according to the police were discovered at the total land area of 3,400 square meters in the areas of operation.

The operatives after documentation uprooted and burned the plants on-site. No cultivator was ever arrested.