Comelec extends deadline for online filing for voter reactivation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc extended the deadline of online voter reactivation filing on Monday.
According to the poll body, this is to allow more Filipinos to reactivate their voting records.
The original deadline for online reactivation filing was set for 7 September.
All Filipinos who are already registered voters, but did not vote in two consecutive elections are deemed deactivated.
They can file an application for reactivation online, provided they have complete biometrics in the local Comelec office where they registered.
The online reactivation filing can be done through the official email addresses of the Offices of Election Officer nationwide which are available in the official Comelec website (www.comelec.gov.ph).
“We highly encourage all deactivated Filipino voters to take this opportunity and reactivate your voter registration record online until 25 September 2024,” the Comelec said.
There are a total of 5,376,630 deactivated voters, according to Comelec.