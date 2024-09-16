Comelec extends deadline for online filing for voter reactivation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc extended the deadline of online voter reactivation filing on Monday.

According to the poll body, this is to allow more Filipinos to reactivate their voting records.

The original deadline for online reactivation filing was set for 7 September.

All Filipinos who are already registered voters, but did not vote in two consecutive elections are deemed deactivated.

They can file an application for reactivation online, provided they have complete biometrics in the local Comelec office where they registered.