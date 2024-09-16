Citicore power project secures priority tag

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) has secured Certificates of Energy Projects of National Significance (CEPNS) for 13 projects, totaling approximately 800 megawatts (MW) in combined capacity, positioning the company at a strategic advantage to deliver them on time.

The company announced on Monday that the projects granted CEPNS were awarded through the Department of Energy’s (DoE) Green Energy Auction Program 2 (GEAP-2) in July 2023.

The awarded projects include 430 MW of ground-mounted solar and 362 MW of onshore wind developments spread across eight provinces: Pangasinan, Bataan, Pampanga, Batangas, Quezon, Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

CREC’s GEAP-2 projects form part of the company’s larger goal to build 5 gigawatts of clean energy capacity over the next five years.

RE transition stepped up

“The DoE is making great strides in the transition to renewable energy through measures like the EVOSS Law and the issuance of CEPNS.

The recognition of our projects underscores the importance placed by the government in the swift completion of RE projects, which are typically affected by challenges in securing permits and clearances,” CREC president and CEO Oliver Tan said.

The CEPNS, established under Executive Order 30 of 2017, aims to streamline regulatory procedures for energy projects considered critical to national development, including the fast-tracking of permits.

Under this order, permit applications must be acted upon within 30 days, with automatic approval granted if no action is taken within five working days after the deadline. Maria Romero