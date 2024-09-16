CdO okays P8.850-B 2025 budget

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The city council on Friday approved a P8.850 billion annual budget for the year 2025 with the social services getting the biggest budget next to public safety and housing projects.

The approval of the budget was made during the 20th city council’s executive budget during the budget deliberation of the council as the “committee of the whole” chaired by Vice Mayor Jocelyn ‘Bebot’ Rodriguez.

City department heads who submitted and defended their project proposal were also present during the committee of the whole budget deliberations.

The projected revenue in Cagayan de Oro next year is expected to reach P7.6 billion for the general fund and P1.2 billion for Special Account-Local Economic Enterprises/Utilities.

The social services sector comprising health, nutrition, hospital services and social services and welfare will have the biggest gap in the 2025 annual budget worth P3.7 billion or 41.89 percent of the total budget.

This is followed by the general public sector with an allocation of P2.8 billion or’ 31.71 percent, focusing on projects and programs on the city’s public safety and order.

While P2.3 billion or 26.40 percent is also allocated for the economic services sector which comprises infrastructure, agricultural services, environmental and natural resources and marketing operations.