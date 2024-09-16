Caloocan, Navotas sting ops net 6

A total of six individuals were arrested in three separate drug operations conducted by the Caloocan City Police and Navotas City Police last weekend.

The three drug stings resulted in the seizure of suspected shabu with a market value of nearly P505,000.

In Barangay San Roque, Navotas City, four men were arrested after Navotas City Police conducted a buy-bust operation. The Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of aliases Olive and Sonny.

All arrested individuals will face charges in violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Sunday, two more Navotas residents were arrested in another buy-bust operation, conducted as part of the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO). Aliases Jomar and Marvin, both listed as high-value individuals, were apprehended.

Recovered from them were 55.8 grams of suspected shabu, with a market value of P379,712.

In Caloocan City, two drug suspects were arrested after being flagged for violating a city ordinance. When approached by police, they attempted to escape, leading to a brief chase.

Recovered from the two suspects were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a market value of P54,400.

A concerned citizen alerted the personnel of Caloocan City Sub-Station 15 to an ongoing illegal drug transaction.

