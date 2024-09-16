Calabarzon, CV workers get minimum wage hikes

The Regional Wages Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RWTWPB) IV-A and VII approved minimum wage hikes for workers in Calabarzon and Central Visayas, the Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

Beginning 30 September, workers in private establishments in Calabarzon will get an adjusment rate ranging from P21 to P75 per day.

This brings the daily minimum wages to P450 to P560 in the non-agriculture sector; P425 to P500 in the agriculture sector; and P425 in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers upon full implementation of all tranches.

Meanwhile, in Central Visayas, private establishment workers are set to receive a P33 to P43 per day increase.

RTWPB-VII kept its area-based classifications of Classes A, B and C, but each class now has a single wage rate for both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.

Class A is comprised of cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapulapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay & Municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando or Expanded Metro Cebu.