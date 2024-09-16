C-section mom triumphs over rigors of Bar exam

Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, chair of the 2024 Bar Examinations, said the recently concluded online exams highlighted the resilience, dedication and unwavering spirit of the aspiring lawyers and everyone involved in the Bar preparations.

He shared the story of a pregnant examinee who underwent a C-section on 13 September, but still chose to take the exams, demonstrating “remarkable fortitude and perseverance.”

“We allowed her to continue with the examination under the intense medical supervision of our doctors. She also signed a health liability waiver. Indeed, despite the physical toll of childbirth, she persevered and now stands at the finish line,” Lopez said.

Lopez also shared how he personally witnessed the courage of people with disabilities (PWDs) who took the Bar exam.

“Their stories are testaments to the power of the human spirit, proving that no obstacle is too great when one is driven by purpose and passion. These individuals exemplify what it means to rise above adversity. The Bar exams are not just a test of legal knowledge, but also of courage and the will to succeed,” he stressed.

The 2024 Bar Examinations have successfully concluded, with 10,490 out of 10,504 participants completing all three exam days, Lopez said. The tests were on Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics, with Practical Exercises on the final day.

Lopez urged the examinees to give it their #MostValuableLaban at the local testing center at San Beda College Alabang moments before the afternoon exams commenced on 15 September, the last day of the 2024 Bar Exams.

“The total number of examinees for the morning session on the first bar day was confirmed to be 10,504 examinees. In the afternoon session of the first bar day, the number dropped slightly to 10,502, as two examinees had withdrawn,” he said.

The 2024 Bar chair added that on 11 September, the second day of the exams, attendance further decreased to 10,493 for both the morning and afternoon sessions.

As this developed, Justice Lopez formally passed the responsibility of administering the 2025 Bar Examinations to Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier in ceremonies held at St. Maur’s Hall, San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, in his message to close the turnover ceremonies, remarked that while passing the Bar Examinations is a significant milestone in a lawyer’s journey, “it marks only the beginning.”