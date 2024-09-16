BoI exceeds full-year investment approvals YoY

The investment promotion agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, the Board of Investments (BoI), announced that it has already surpassed last year's investment approvals, posting P1.35 trillion in approved investments to date.

On Monday, Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said the P1.35 T in approved investments came from 255 projects approved by the BoI, a significant 82 percent increase compared to the P1.26 trillion full-year investment approvals for 2023.

“As we celebrate our 57th anniversary, we are more inspired by the strong show of confidence by local and foreign investors in the Philippines, that has made it possible for BOI to hit the P1.3 trillion mark in investment approvals,” said Rodolfo.

“This accomplishment highlights our agency's unwavering commitment to nurturing a thriving investment landscape and harnessing our country’s potential to be the prime investment destination for smart and sustainable manufacturing and services. We are excited to build on this momentum to work towards industrial transformation and economic growth that benefits all Filipinos,” he added.

Broken down, the energy sector, mainly projects in renewable energy, continued to dominate the investment approvals at P1.29 trillion.

Other top sectors included Real Estate Activities (Mass Housing) at P20.28 billion; Manufacturing at P12.13 billion; Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing at Php10.05 billion; and Administrative and Support Service Activities at P5.46 billion.

Filipino companies reinforced their strong standing as the top contributor to investment approval at P1.01 trillion, marking a 221 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.