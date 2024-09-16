Binay on warpath vs fake health certificates

The local government of Makati on Monday disclosed that it has ordered city inspectors to scrutinize the work permits of employees in establishments following the discovery of fake health certificates being used by over 40 employees of a supermarket.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said that the city government will not tolerate actions that compromise the health and safety of the citizens.

This comes after the city health officials discovered 48 employees at a supermarket branch with fake health clearances, prompting a crackdown on fraudulent documents and a review of potential criminal charges.

Earlier, the City Veterinary Services Department flagged suspicious documents submitted by two meat handlers seeking Meat Handler’s Permits. Verification with the Makati Health Department and Business Permit and Licensing Office confirmed the documents were fake.

A subsequent joint inspection by the three agencies at the supermarket uncovered a total of 48 employees with fraudulent health clearances. Supermarket management admitted they failed to verify the documents against the city’s official Health Clearance Certificate system.

“It’s the employer’s responsibility to ensure employees comply with city health and safety regulations,” said Dr. Ronald Unson, city health officer.

“Allowing workers to circumvent proper health checks through fraud puts the public at risk of infectious diseases,” he added.

A health clearance from the MHD is mandatory for obtaining an Individual Mayor’s Permit, required for all employees in Makati establishments, both private and public.

Under City Ordinance 2019-A-102, costs vary depending on the industry and position, ranging from P80 to P150, with an additional P50 for processing and seminars.

The certificates are valid for one year and require annual renewal. Employees caught working without a valid health clearance face fines of P1,000 to P3,000 for repeated offenses, with the penalties falling on the employer.