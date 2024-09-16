San Beda College coach Yuri Escueta didn’t see a specific leader among his players in their first three games in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

But he wants to keep it that way.

The Red Lions will again test their balance of power when they face Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Action starts at 2:30 p.m. with the Red Lions expected to go all out against a team that they have been beating since its entry into the league in 2009.

Prior to that, Letran College will shoot for its second win when it faces the struggling Arellano University at 11 a.m.

The Knights, who carry a 1-1 card, are heavily favored as they welcome the return of chief gunner Pao Javillonar from a two-game suspension after suiting up for professional ballclub Converge in the 2024 Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament in Davao City last July.

Letran is coming off a 70-62 win over Jose Rizal University last Friday and with Javillonar finally on board, plucking its third victory against the winless Chiefs will be so much easier.

Still, focus will be on the Red Lions.

After losing Jacob Cortez to De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the Red Lions found themselves without a go-to-guy in their first three matches.

In their 79-63 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University, former Far Eastern University ace Bryan Sajonia stepped up, dropping 18 points and five rebounds.

Sajonia paced the Lions’ scoring anew as he logged 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in their 65-70 loss to College of Saint Benilde.

‘In terms of leadership, I expect everybody to lead.’

He, however, drew ample support from veteran Yukien Andrada, who delivered the crucial basket that forced the overtime before absorbing their first loss of the young season.

It was Sajonia’s show in their 85-75 win over San Sebastian College last Saturday as the rookie fired 26 points while spearheading a sizzling endgame rally to seal the victory.

But Escueta still believes that other stars like skipper Andrada, James Payosing and Jomel Puno are also capable of stepping up to supply the firepower they used to have when they ruled Season 99 last year.

“In terms of leadership, I expect everybody to lead,” Escueta said, adding that the players are starting to develop chemistry and harness their ability to compete on the big stage of the country’s oldest collegiate league.

“We have to be better, especially our composure when shooting our free throws. Even though we played a lot of preseason games, the intensity and atmosphere of an NCAA game is different.”

“Hopefully we get used to it and we get to embrace it.”

San Beda, however, has to be wary against the Generals, who are looking to pull off a shocker with team captain King Gurtiza at the helm.

“For me, we’re still lacking in teamwork. That’s the problem with our team,” said Gurtiza, who scored 13 points in their 55-77 loss to the Blazers.

“We need to accept our roles for our team if we want to win.”