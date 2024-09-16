At climate change’s mercy

The devastation wrought by typhoon Bebinca on China’s eastern coast, particularly in Shanghai, serves as a stark reminder of the escalating threats posed by climate change. As the strongest typhoon to hit the region in decades, “Bebinca’s” destructive force underscores the urgency of addressing this global crisis.

The Philippines, a vulnerable nation often in the crosshairs of typhoons and other extreme weather events, has firsthand experience of the devastating consequences of climate change. Just a few weeks ago typhoon “Carina” wreaked havoc on the country, causing widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture and livelihoods.

Like many other developing nations, the Philippines is disproportionately affected by climate change, despite contributing minimally to its causes.

The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as typhoons, hurricanes and floods, are direct consequences of global warming. Rising sea levels, ocean acidification and changes in precipitation patterns are further exacerbating the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities. Likewise, the economic and social costs of these disasters are staggering, and the long-term implications for sustainable development are profound.

Typhoon “Bebinca’s” devastation highlights the urgent need for global cooperation to address climate change. The Paris Agreement, a landmark international treaty aimed at combating climate change, provides a framework for such cooperation. However, more ambitious targets and stronger commitments are needed to keep global warming from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Rich nations, which have historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions, have a moral and ethical obligation to provide substantial compensation to vulnerable countries like the Philippines.

The CoP deal, a mechanism for addressing loss and damage from climate change, offers a potential avenue for such compensation. However, the current provisions are insufficient, and there is a need for a more equitable and just arrangement.

Beyond the immediate impacts of extreme weather events, climate change also poses significant long-term threats to food security, water resources and human health. Rising sea levels are already affecting coastal communities, displacing millions of people and eroding livelihoods. Changes in precipitation patterns are leading to more frequent and severe droughts and floods, impacting agriculture and water availability. Extreme heat events are also increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

The health consequences of climate change are particularly severe in vulnerable countries like the Philippines. Extreme weather events can disrupt healthcare services, leading to outbreaks of infectious diseases and malnutrition. Climate change can also exacerbate existing health problems, such as respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

The agricultural sector is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and the Philippines is no exception. According to the Department of Agriculture, the combined effects of Typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) in July 2024 caused over P4 billion in losses and damage to the country’s agriculture sector.

The twin weather disturbances affected 12 regions and 82,824 hectares of agricultural areas, resulting in total production losses of 68,690 metric tons (MT). Rice was the most affected commodity, with losses amounting to P1.08 billion and 18,629 MT. Other affected crops included corn, high-value crops and cassava.

The damage to agriculture has significant implications for food security in the Philippines. As a predominantly agricultural country, the Philippines relies heavily on domestic production to meet its food needs. The destruction of crops and agricultural infrastructure can lead to shortages, price increases and food insecurity, particularly among vulnerable populations.

This includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions through a transition to clean energy sources, investing in climate adaptation measures to build resilience in vulnerable communities, and providing adequate compensation to those affected by climate-related disasters.

No thanks to weather disturbances, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “aspiration” to provide Filipinos rice at P20 per kilo against its present selling price of over twice as much grows dimmer and dimmer.

As such, in order to address the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, a comprehensive and integrated approach by the government and its private sector partners is needed.