86 wanted persons collared

The Southern Police District (SPD) apprehended 86 wanted persons during its 32nd Warrant Day last 13 September 2024.

The operation, dedicated solely to capturing wanted individuals, involved 85 operations, resulting in the arrest of 86 suspects. Among those apprehended were 19 individuals listed as Top Most Wanted, 30 as Most Wanted, and 37 as Other Most Wanted individuals.

Muntinlupa City Police Station led the charge with 17 operations and 17 arrests, followed by Pasay City Police Station with 16 operations and 16 arrests, and Las Piñas City Police Station with 15 operations and 15 arrests.

Notable arrests include alias Philip, 33, listed as Top 8 Station Level Most Wanted Person for Carnapping, who was arrested in Parañaque City after three months and seven days of hiding. Leonora, a 53-year-old secretary wanted for four counts of Bouncing Check Law, was also arrested in Taguig City after two years, nine months and four days.