2024 Emmys: Asian talent, diverse shows dominate TV's biggest night

The Emmy Awards is always a night to remember for TV enthusiasts, but the 2024 edition was a game-changer.

Celebrating diverse voices and groundbreaking stories, this year's Emmys reflected a seismic shift in the entertainment landscape, with Asian talent front and center in some of the night’s most significant wins. Shows like “Shōgun”, “Baby Reindeer”, and “Hacks” took home top honors, showcasing a mix of international flair, fresh voices, and beloved mainstays.

Shōgun steals the spotlight

The standout series of the night was FX’s Shōgun, a historical drama chronicling feudal Japan. The series swept the drama categories, winning an impressive 18 Emmys, including best drama series. It marked a milestone, not just for the number of awards but for foreign-language content as well.

With 70 percent of its dialogue in Japanese, Shōgun broke barriers and became the first foreign-language series to dominate in a top category like best drama. Its success mirrors that of Squid Game in previous years, but Shōgun set a new precedent, proving that audiences—and now industry insiders—are ready for more globally representative storytelling.

Lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai took home top acting honors in drama categories, earning best actor and actress awards, respectively. These wins are not only personal triumphs for the actors but also a monumental moment for Asian representation in mainstream American media.

Sanada's portrayal of a Japanese warlord and Sawai’s nuanced performance as a woman torn between duty and desire captivated audiences, and the Emmy voters clearly agreed.

With its high production value, intricate storytelling, and compelling performances, Shōgun’s dominance signals a breakthrough for international and foreign-language series in a major American awards show. It also proves that stories set in specific cultural contexts can have universal appeal.

While Shōgun ruled the drama categories, Hacks emerged as the surprise victor in the comedy realm, upsetting the critically acclaimed The Bear. The Emmy for best comedy series went to Hacks, which follows the life of a veteran stand-up comedian (played by Jean Smart) as she navigates a career reboot.

Smart’s stellar performance earned her the best actress in a comedy series award, cementing her place as one of television’s most celebrated stars.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated his win for best supporting actor—it was Hacks that truly shocked audiences by grabbing the top spot. The writing team behind Hacks also won for best writing in a comedy series, besting The Bear yet again, in what was widely considered a hotly contested category.

Industry insiders noted that while The Bear received rave reviews, some were frustrated by its categorization as a comedy, given its often intense, dramatic tone. Regardless, the tension between The Bear and Hacks created a memorable moment in Emmy history, showing that the comedy genre can still surprise and delight.

Baby Reindeer shines in limited series

The limited series category saw Netflix’s Baby Reindeer as the unexpected big winner. Baby Reindeer took home four major awards, including best limited series, and performances by Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning earned them best actor and supporting actress honors.

This series, about a man confronting his stalker, was an emotional rollercoaster and managed to captivate both audiences and Emmy voters alike. Jodie Foster also claimed her first Emmy for her role as a small-town police officer in HBO’s latest season of True Detective, adding to the prestige of the limited series category this year.

Peacock’s The Traitors dethroned RuPaul’s Drag Race in the reality competition category in an interesting turn of events. Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors took home the award for best reality competition show, marking the end of an era where RuPaul’s Drag Race had reigned supreme. Cumming’s win for best host in a reality show at the Creative Arts Emmys further solidified The Traitors as the new breakout hit in this genre.

Another highlight of the evening was Jon Stewart’s return to the top. After stepping back from hosting The Daily Show for several years, Stewart’s return to the late-night category was met with open arms by Emmy voters. His revamped, once-a-week version of The Daily Show snagged the best talk series, beating out veterans like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. It was a poignant moment, harkening back to Stewart’s glory days when he dominated the category for over a decade.

A more intimate Emmy ceremony

This year’s Emmys was smaller in scope, reflecting the ongoing contraction of the television industry. With fewer submissions in drama and comedy categories, even some categories, like best talk show, had reduced nominee slots. This leaner ceremony, however, didn’t dampen the excitement, as the night’s winners were celebrated for their fresh and diverse perspectives.

For the first time in 75 years, two Emmy Awards ceremonies occurred within the same calendar year, due to delays caused by last year’s Hollywood strikes. The January 2023 ceremony garnered record-low viewership, and producers were hopeful that this year’s edition would signal a turnaround in interest for awards shows.

Above all, this year’s Emmys will be remembered for the rise of Asian representation on one of television’s biggest nights. From Shōgun’s historic wins to the growing influence of international content on American screens, the 2024 Emmys celebrated diversity in both talent and storytelling, offering a glimpse of where the future of television is headed. Whether you're a fan of historical epics, witty comedies, or thrilling dramas, this year's winners have something for everyone.