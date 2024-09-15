Young planners showcase innovative plans

HERMOSA, Bataan — Two groups of young planners showed their plans to make Hermosa into a more innovative town.

Under the Young Planning Professionals’ (YPP) Programme of the International Society of City and Regional Planners, the YPPs recently presented their plans to Mayor Joseph Inton.

The presentations, themed “Kalikasan at Kinabukasan” and “Lipad Hermosa: Shaping a Better Hermosa with Harmony, Resilience, and Sustainability,” showcased their vision for future urban development.

They are aimed at developing the town of Hermosa through sustainable methods, wherein the focus is more on the preservation of the ecosystem while continuing the development of the town.