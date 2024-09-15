Valenzuela rapist behind bars

A resident of Valenzuela City has been arrested by police for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor neighbor back in 2012.

Reports disclosed that back in September 2012, the suspect — identified as Edsil Balasangay — allegedly raped his 15-year-old neighbor in Barangay Marulas three times, resulting in her pregnancy.

Twelve years later, the boy, who is now 11 years old, is currently living with his mother.

According to the police report submitted to Valenzuela police chief P/Col. Nixon Cayaban, the suspect is regarded as the third most wanted person in the Valenzuela City Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, Cayaban created a special team from the Station Intelligence Section that led to Balasangay’s capture.

Members of the Valenzuela Station Intelligence Section arrested Balasangay, who is now a construction worker and a resident of Sitio Tabaco in Barangay Hulo, Pilila, Rizal.

The 45-year-old suspect has a pending arrest warrant issued by Judge Evangeline Francisco of the Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 170 on 9 September 2021.

Balasangay is now under the custody of Valenzuela City Police and will face three counts of rape with no bail recommended.