U.S. polls, recession jitters main bourse headwinds

Investors are bracing for volatility in the equities market as political turbulence caused by the coming elections in the United States and fears of a global recession linger.

Semiconductor concerns and a weak jobs report are also fueling investor fears of an impending recession.

“Geopolitical issues contribute a lot (to the stock market), especially the US elections, (where) there will be a new president,” Regina Capital Development Corp. managing director Luis A. Limlingan said on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Straight Talk.

Facing unknown

“Investors will have to gauge what the new administration will prioritize moving forward.”

Limlingan said interest in the Philippine stock market remains tepid as workers return to onsite jobs, reducing time for retail trading and investment, which is part of a typical market cycle.

“The market is very unpredictable. There are going to be a lot of opportunities. Just stay vigilant and do not be emotional,” Limlingan said.

“There are just two things I always tell investors: first is to look into important economic calendar dates, and second is to look at what the market is predicting,” he added.