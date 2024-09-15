‘Under the radar’ Lubrigold finally relaunched

Gran Toro Oro Trading Corporation's flagship brand, Lubrigold, has made its mark in the industry with a steadfast commitment to providing the perfect blend of quality and affordability.

For over a decade, Lubrigold has been synonymous with reliability, gaining a loyal customer base and becoming a trusted name in the world of automotive and industrial lubricants.

Lubrigold's journey began with the distribution of its first product, greases, which quickly became a success.

The brand expanded its product line to include a wide range of offerings such as coolants, passenger car Lubricants, transmission fluids, motorcycle maintenance lubes and hydraulic oil.

Each product reflects the brand's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and the industry at large.

With a focus on increasing its market presence, Lubrigold continues to innovate and adapt to industry trends, ensuring its competitiveness in a rapidly changing environment.

The brand's philosophy goes beyond simply selling and marketing products; it is deeply rooted in developing long-term relationships with its customers, which would result in a community of loyal Lubrigold users.

Aside from maintaining customer relationships, Lubrigold takes pride in providing exceptional service and assisting prospective customers in finding the appropriate Lubrigold product for their specific needs.

As the industry continues to evolve, Lubrigold is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the lubricant market for years to come.

Aside from Lubrigold, Gran Toro Oro Trading is also the official distributor of Whiz, Autogreen, Safeway, Blaupunkt, Silock and Aeropak.