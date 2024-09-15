TWO-WHEELED THRILL: Honda unveils sportier, more stylish Click160

Setting another trend for excellence, the No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer, Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI), launches a sportier and more stylish look with the two-tone color of the New Click160, which will surely excite passionate motorcycle lovers’ senses.
Superb sporty looks with a standout two-tone coloring, the New Click160 is more than meets the eye.
It boasts a 157cc, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled eSP+ Engine with PGM-FI System, ensuring riders an engine packed with power and capacity.
Fuel savings is another coveted feature as it only clocks in at 46.7 km/L based on the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) which makes it great for city drivers and passionate road trippers.
It also comes with a Type A USB charger to keep any rider connected no matter how quick or long the travel. The Smart Key Switch with Anti-Theft Alarm is another persuasive feature for anyone who leads a busy lifestyle.
The New Click160 is also built for safety and protection as it’s installed with a Combined Braking System (CBS), to activate the brakes on both wheels and a smooth braking control.
Ideal for a wide range of riders from beginners to experienced riders, it promises efficient braking performance especially when riding in traffic and congested streets.
The Full Digital Meter Panel provides a clear sense of security, which actively monitors speed, distance and other details.
Its unique AIl LED Lighting System provides added illumination and visibility while riding at night. The Idling Stop System is another fuel-saving feature as it automatically turns the engine off and on whether parked or on-the-go.
It also has the Park Brake Lock to ensure peace and safety. This feature keeps the brakes engaged whenever stopping on uneven slant roads. Furthermore, it’s also packed with wide tires and newly designed cast wheels.
For those who value spacious storage, the New Click160 has an 18-liter large Luggage Box, which makes it perfect for touring riders, commuters and delivery riders.
Experience the wow factor of riding the New Click160, an ideal upgrade to Click125. With its elevated and engaging look, being automatic is also the most coveted feature of the New Click160.
The New Click160’s promises a pleasurable ride with a sportier design that truly stands out.
This bike is the HPI’s answer to give more Click125 owners an exciting yet inspiring option to conquer the busy streets, while it leads the pack for endless incredible weekend-long rides. A step-up game for its speedy and stylish look, perfect for every ride.
Stand out effortlessly from the crowd with its three color options: Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Solar Red Metallic and Matte Cosmo Silver Metallic, with its newest best-value-for-money offer of P116,900, available at all Honda Dealers nationwide.
For more information, visit www.hondaph.com.