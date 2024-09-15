TWO-WHEELED THRILL: Honda unveils sportier, more stylish Click160

Setting another trend for excellence, the No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer, Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI), launches a sportier and more stylish look with the two-tone color of the New Click160, which will surely excite passionate motorcycle lovers’ senses.

Superb sporty looks with a standout two-tone coloring, the New Click160 is more than meets the eye.

It boasts a 157cc, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled eSP+ Engine with PGM-FI System, ensuring riders an engine packed with power and capacity.

Fuel savings is another coveted feature as it only clocks in at 46.7 km/L based on the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) which makes it great for city drivers and passionate road trippers.

It also comes with a Type A USB charger to keep any rider connected no matter how quick or long the travel. The Smart Key Switch with Anti-Theft Alarm is another persuasive feature for anyone who leads a busy lifestyle.

The New Click160 is also built for safety and protection as it’s installed with a Combined Braking System (CBS), to activate the brakes on both wheels and a smooth braking control.